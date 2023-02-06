NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the search for an individual wanted for a 2022 home burglary in the Leonidas area.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 8200 block of Apple Street on Nov. 17, 2022. The subject reportedly went into the unlocked home and stole a gaming console and tablet computer.

The suspect is described as a black male with facial hair who was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with writing on the arm and chest, joggers, and black slides.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

