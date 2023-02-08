NEW ORLEASN (WGNO) — A man is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after attempting to rob a person in the Marigny area Tuesday (Feb.7).

The NOPD says at about 5:10 p.m. the victim reports the suspect approached them with a half of a brick in hand demanding money. When the victim refused, a fight ensued and the victim shouted out for the police.

The subject then ran away from the scene. He is currently wanted for attempted armed robbery.

The NOPD is asking for the publics help in identifying and locating the suspect. The person is described as a black male with a short hair cut who was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, black shorts and blue and white shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact 5th District Detective Michael Flores at 504-658-6050 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

