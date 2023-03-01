Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a group of subjects wanted in relation to a shooting in an Algiers neighborhood that end with two people hospitalized.

According to the NOPD, on Feb. 27, officers responded to the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive to a double shooting where a man and a juvenile female were wounded. Both victims were taken to the hospital by private vehicle but their conditions were not released.

Witnesses in the area told officers they saw a silver Kia Optima leaving the area after the shooting. There are no formal descriptions of the subjects but photos show:

Subject 1 – wearing a blue hooded jacket, black pants, and black and white shoes.

Subject 2 – wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants, and highlighter yellow shoes.

Subject 3 – wearing a black long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact Detective Cory Lauer or any Fourth District Investigations Unit detective at 504-658-6040 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

