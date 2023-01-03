NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a group of individuals and their vehicle officer say was involved in a string of New Year’s Eve car burglaries.

According to the NOPD, multiple vehicles were reportedly burglarized in the 1500 block of Canal Street. Investigation revealed about five unidentified black males as the people responsible.

Officers believe this is the same group responsible for the many vehicle burglaries in the French Quarters and Downtown that same morning. The group is known to travel in a silver Ford F-150 to complete the crimes.

Photo: New Orleans Police Department

Anyone with information about these suspects, the vehicle or these incidents is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-9037867.

