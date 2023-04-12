Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who reportedly entered a woman’s French Quarter home without permission.

The victim told NOPD officers, at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday (April 11), a man entered her home in the 700 block of Esplanade Avenue while she was asleep. She woke up to find the man going through her belongings.

In an effort to stop the subject, the woman was thrown to the ground and the man left the scene on a bicycle with the woman’s possessions. The man is described as a black male who walks with a visible limp.

The subject can possibly be linked to a separate French Quarter robbery that happened back in March. On March 16, just after 4 p.m., officers say the subject was caught on camera robbing a victim near the corner of Iberville and Royal Streets.

The subject in question was then seen walking with a visible limp and then riding off on a bicycle in the 100 block of Baronne Street to the 200 block of Camp Street. That subject has not been located.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

