NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating another person of interest for questioning in regard to the shooting death of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Officers are now looking for Chrishina Broussard. Officers say Broussard is not wanted on criminal charges but is believed to have information on the Dec. 23 deadly shooting in the 700 block of Baronne Street in the Rouses parking lot.

Detectives are also searching for the 2020 silver Honda Accord Sport, officers say she reportedly drove away in.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Montrell for Thursday (Jan. 5) at Jacob Scheon and Son Funeral Home with the service starting at 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about Broussard’s whereabouts, the pictured vehicle, or other information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

