Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the man they say allegedly robbed a person in the Central Business District on Monday (Oct. 10).

According to the NOPD, the suspected person approached the victim in the 1000 block of Common Street with a gun in hand, demanding their wallet. The suspect ran away soon after and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information or can identity the suspect is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

