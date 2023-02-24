Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the man officers say is wanted for a burglary incident in Algiers.

Victims reported to the NOPD on Wednesday (Feb. 22), that they were at home in the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine when the suspect, 31-year-old Eddie Davis Jr., reportedly entered armed and without permission.

Officers say Davis reportedly damaged the victim’s property before fleeing the scene. A reported gunshot was heard soon after.

No further details are available on the incident but anyone with information on the crime or where Davis may be is asked to contact Fourth District detectives at (504) 658-6040 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.