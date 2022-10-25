Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the New Orleans Police Department announced the arrest of a woman accused of firing a gun on US Highway 90 on Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, on Monday(Oct. 24), 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in with her attorney present for an incident that happened on October 16.

Officials say a video on social media showed Fazande and another woman firing multiple rounds out the window of a moving vehicle on U. S. Highway 90 at the Loyola Street Exit. Fazande faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

After turning herself in, she was taken to the Orleans Parish Justice Center and booked accordingly.

The NOPD is still looking for 20-year-old Erica Nettles in connection to the same incident. The NOPD says that if convicted, it carries a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Erica Nettles, is asked to contact NOPD at 504-821-2222 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

