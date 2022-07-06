NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle was engulfed in flames on South Claiborne Avenue. WGNO photographer Chris Carter was on the scene. Firefighters were trying to extinguish the fire parked near a neighborhood.

There is no word on what caused the fire, or if anyone was hurt.

Car fire on Claiborne| PC: WGNO Chris Carter

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading cause of vehicle fires is due to mechanical and electrical failures or malfunctions. Reports show that vehicle fires account for 16 percent of 1.3 million fires reported to U.S fire departments.