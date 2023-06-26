Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has asked for the public’s help in locating two people officers say robbed a Gentilly business.

According to officials with the NOPD, on June 16 around 3:06 a.m., surveillance cameras in the area captured two suspects in a white Hyundai SUV arrive in the 3100 block of Gentilly Boulevard.

Security footage shows the moment the vehicle arrives in the parking lot. The SUV backs into a spot and one suspect is reportedly seen walking across the lot, breaking the business window, and running off.

The SUV is then seen driving away in the same direction from which it came. The NOPD did not specify if anything was stolen from the business.

Security footage

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the pictured vehicle or the identity of the two suspects, please call Third District detectives at (504)-658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

