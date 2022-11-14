Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Depart has asked for the public’s help in locating an armed robbery suspect out of Central City.

On Tuesday (Nov. 8) just before 7:20 p.m., a surveillance camera captured a man entering a business in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue, grabbing at a weapon in his waistband, and demanding money from the register.

The man left after taking the register drawer. There is currently no description of the suspect.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

