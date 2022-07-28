DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of helping steal a vehicle in the Lower Garden District that led to a police chase and car crash in Jefferson Parish.

Surveillance video obtained by the NOPD shows a male suspect crouching behind a privacy fence as sirens rang out in the background. The suspect, who knocked on the person’s door, continues to look outside the fence until the end of the video, when a Louisiana State Police Trooper on foot runs through the neighborhood behind an LSP patrol unit. The suspect appears to catch sight of LSP and stays crouched down.

FULL VIDEO: NOPD searches for believed Lower Garden District carjacking suspect (footage courtesy of NOPD)

According to the NOPD, the carjacking in question happened on Sunday, July 17, in the 1600 block of St. Thomas Street. Detectives say three unidentified suspects approached the victim at gunpoint and demanded the keys to their vehicle. Later, the stolen vehicle was located in Jefferson Parish and its driver led authorities on a pursuit before eventually crashing.

The NOPD reports the person caught on the surveillance footage was involved in the crash and escaped from the police after running away.

Detectives continue to investigate the carjacking and are asking anyone who has any information on who the suspect is or where they are to contact NOPD detectives at (504) 821-2222, or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.