NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a stabbing in the Bywater. According to the NOPD, a 40-year-old man got into an altercation with another male outside his residence near Gallier and Royal Streets just after 7 a.m.

Police say an unknown male suspect was banging on the victim’s door when the victim decided to go outside with a hatchet to confront him. The NOPD’s Major Offense log said that the “altercation ensued and the victim sustained multiple cuts.”

It is unclear how the victim sustained the cuts. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated. The NOPD did not release any other information on the suspect or the motive behind the altercation.