NEW ORLEASN (WGNO) — A shooting in the Holly Grove area Wednesday night left a man wounded, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Investigations began just after 11:30 p.m., when a man, suffering from a gunshot wound, arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. According to the NOPD, the shooting reportedly happened in the 9300 block of Airline Highway.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

