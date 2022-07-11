NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in the French Quarter early Monday morning.

According to NOPD, an aggravated battery by shooting incident happened in the 600 block of Iberville Street. Reports say the incident happened around 4 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene of the incident, a male reportedly had gunshot wounds to his body. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The motive of the incident is unknown at the time. Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD’s 8th District at 504-658-6080 or email nopd8thdistrict@nola.gov.