Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are reportedly wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after an armed robbery incident in the Leonidas neighborhood.

On March 2, just after 4 a.m., the victim told officers, they were in their yard in the 8200 block of South Claiborne Avenue when two black males approached them asking for a cigarette. After denying them, one of the men pulled out a gun demanding the victim’s property.

The victim complied and the subjects took off in the victim’s, vehicle, according to the NOPD. The vehicle was later found in the Seventh District.

There is no physical description of the wanted subjects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.