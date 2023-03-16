Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are reportedly wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after an armed robbery incident in the Leonidas neighborhood.
On March 2, just after 4 a.m., the victim told officers, they were in their yard in the 8200 block of South Claiborne Avenue when two black males approached them asking for a cigarette. After denying them, one of the men pulled out a gun demanding the victim’s property.
The victim complied and the subjects took off in the victim’s, vehicle, according to the NOPD. The vehicle was later found in the Seventh District.
There is no physical description of the wanted subjects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subjects is asked to contact any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
Latest Stories
- Woman killed in Monroe shooting; suspect arrested
- What you need to know about this week’s banking crisis
- Victim robbed of property and vehicle by gunpoint, NOPD search for two subjects
- Rayne Frog Festival announces 2023 music lineup
- La. Board of Education to invest $21M to improve security for schools
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.