NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting in Mid-City Wednesday night left one man dead, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

At about 8 p.m., the NOPD says they responded to the corner of South Carrollton and Tulane Avenues on a report of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived they found a man inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he died from his injuries two hours last. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroners Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

