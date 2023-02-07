NEW ORLEAN (WGNO) — A woman is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after an alleged armed robbery in the French Quarter back in January.

According to officers, on Jan. 27 just after 1:20 a.m., a woman driving a silver sedan went to the 600 block of St. Louis Street, where she met the victim and attempted a robbery at gunpoint but a fight happened.

During the scuffle, both were attempting to get control of the gun but it discharged striking the victim. The woman then got back into the sedan and drove away with the victim’s cell phone.

The victim’s injuries and condition were not released and the NOPD is asking the public to help identify and locate the wanted subject. Surveillance footage shows the subject is a black female with red/burgundy dreadlocks who was last seen wearing a white/cream-colored body suit.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

