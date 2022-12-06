NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department was on the scene of a home invasion Tuesday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

According to officers, the suspect forced his way into a St. Claude home in the 1100 block of Clouet Street with a gun in hand, demanding money, property and for the victim to drive him to a bank.

After the incident, the NOPD says the suspect shot the man but he was able to get away. He was later taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

