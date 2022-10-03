NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One person is hospitalized after being shot in Algiers, police said Monday (Oct. 3) afternoon.

According to the NOPD, a female victim was shot in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive. Police say that she arrived at the hospital on her own. The victim’s age and medical status after she was shot were not disclosed.

The NOPD is still investigating the incident. Police have not released any other information on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information is asked to contact fourth District Detectives by calling (504) 658-6040.

