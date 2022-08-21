NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An armed robbery turned violent early Sunday morning in a Gentilly neighborhood. The New Orleans Police Department originally listed the crime as a shooting but learned there was more involved.

According to the NOPD, just before 2:00, officers responded to the corner of Paris Ave and Killdeer St. on a report of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a man on the scene suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Investigations revealed, that the man was wounded during a robbery. EMS took him to the hospital but his condition has not been released.

Due to the ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to find the possible suspect and motive.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.