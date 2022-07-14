According to the NOPD, police were called to the intersection of St. Philip and Treme streets around 12:46 a.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Following a night of violent crime on Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in Treme in the early hours of Thursday. The NOPD says they were called to the intersection of St. Philip and Treme streets at 12:46 a.m.

When police arrived at the location they say that they found a male victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. According to the NOPD, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The age and identity of the victim are unknown at the time.

Investigators are gathering evidence and information to identify any suspects in this incident, as well as a motive. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death after conducting an autopsy. The victim’s identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Michael Poluikis at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.