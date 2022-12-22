NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Venetian Isle neighborhood Wednesday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says just before 7:50 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway where they found a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital by EMS but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

