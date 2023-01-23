NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle possibly used to commit a homicide in Central City Wednesday (Jan.18).

According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way. The vehicle is described as a grey 2016-2018 Hyundai Tucson with an unknown license plate and trailer hitch attached to the rear bumper.

Photo: New Orleans Police Department

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Maggie Darling at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

