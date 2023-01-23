NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle possibly used to commit a homicide in Central City Wednesday (Jan.18).
According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 1500 block of Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way. The vehicle is described as a grey 2016-2018 Hyundai Tucson with an unknown license plate and trailer hitch attached to the rear bumper.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Maggie Darling at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.