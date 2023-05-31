NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development is hosting a two-day community-based rental and utility assistance event to help those in need of paying their bills.
The program will provide funding for residents who have not received rental and/or utility assistance from the City of New Orleans at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd.
Starting on Wednesday, May 31, and closing on Thursday, June 1, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., city employees will be on-site to review documentation for applicant eligibility. The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans will also be onsite to assist applicants with past-due bills.
Those attending should come prepared with the following documents to determine assistance eligibility:
- Copy of ID
- Proof of residency (lease, utility bill, etc.)
- Proof of household income (income for all over the age 18)
- Past due utility bill (must be at least 1 month past due, but not more than 12 months)
- For rental assistance: documentation of rental debt (one month past due, but not more than 12 months)
Also, those planning to attend must complete an online application at:
- Utility Assistance: nola.gov/community-development/utility-assistance-program/
- Rental Assistance: nola.gov/community-development/emergency-rental-assistance/
Assistance will be provided until capacity is reached.
Latest Posts:
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.