NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development is hosting a two-day community-based rental and utility assistance event to help those in need of paying their bills.

The program will provide funding for residents who have not received rental and/or utility assistance from the City of New Orleans at Joe W. Brown Park, 5601 Read Blvd.

Starting on Wednesday, May 31, and closing on Thursday, June 1, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., city employees will be on-site to review documentation for applicant eligibility. The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans will also be onsite to assist applicants with past-due bills.

Those attending should come prepared with the following documents to determine assistance eligibility:

Copy of ID

Proof of residency (lease, utility bill, etc.)

Proof of household income (income for all over the age 18)

Past due utility bill (must be at least 1 month past due , but not more than 12 months)

, but not more than 12 months) For rental assistance: documentation of rental debt (one month past due, but not more than 12 months)

Also, those planning to attend must complete an online application at:

Assistance will be provided until capacity is reached.

