NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The USS Louisiana has docked in New Orleans and came ashore for Mardi Gras and the crew made a stop by Brother Martin High School.

On Friday (Feb. 10), the sub-mariners answered questions from the school’s Navy Junior ROTC cadets who wanted to know what life is like living on a submarine. The sub-commander told WGNO it was exciting for him to share his experiences.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to come and provide some mentorship, answer questions for thirsty and young NJROTC students and get them a chance to have their eyes wide open to what’s out there, what’s available for them and an opportunity to just talk about leadership which is always fun,” said Commander Josh Veney.

Some of the crew got to watch the Krewe Carrollton parade roll on Sunday (Feb. 12) at Gallier Hall where the king made his toast.

