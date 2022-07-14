NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There is some good news for soccer fans in the area. On Thursday, the announcement of a possible professional soccer team coming to New Orleans was made. USL NOLA and the United Soccer League entered a partnership with a goal to launch a USL Championship men’s team by 2025 and a USL Super League women’s team according to reports.

“It’s no secret that New Orleans is primed, ready, and probably overdue for professional soccer,” said USL COO and Chief Real Estate Officer Justin Papadakis.

According to USL NOLA, the input from the community is very important to get the ball rolling. That is why USL NOLA will bring an outreach program to gather opinions from locals in the area. Anyone who would like to provide input and participate can sign up for email updates.

The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District released a statement about the announcement.

“Since the departure of the Baby Cakes, the LSED, in association with Jefferson Parish leaders, have been evaluating ways to expand the stadium to include High School sports, soccer, concerts, festivals, in addition to Nola Gold Rugby and the other events that take place at the facility now. There have been ongoing discussions with representatives of the USL soccer league for some time. We are excited to learn that the USL has targeted the New Orleans market for the expansion of their league, and we look forward to continuing those discussions. The Shrine on Airline is a significant community asset to Jefferson Parish and the state, and we plan to continue exploring options for its improvement with the parish.” Kyle M. France, Chairman, Louisiana Stadium & Exposition District

According to USL NOLA, the United Soccer League is the largest and fastest-growing professional soccer organization in North America that has more than a decade of experience across the United States and Canada.