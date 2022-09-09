NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A fire broke out at a church in Uptown in the East Riverside neighborhood on Friday morning. WGNO reporter Kenny Lopez was on the scene at 819 Austerlitz Street outside the Austerlitz Street Baptist Church.

The New Orleans Fire Department told WGNO that they responded to the scene and saw smoke coming from the walls at 9:18 a.m. and by 9:42 a.m. they called a third alarm. The fire was brought under control by 10:10 a.m. according to the NOFD.

Firefighters told WGNO that they believe that there may have been an electrical issue that caused the fire. NOFD says there was fire and water damage inside the brick building.

The fire is still under investigation. WGNO will release additional information when it becomes available.