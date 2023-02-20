NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a vehicle stolen from the Gentilly area Sunday night (Feb. 19) and the person responsible.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the corner of Elysian Fields Avenue and Mirabeau Avenue. The vehicle is a white pearl 2005 Cadillac CTS with a license plate reading 986BXX.

The Cadillac also has 18” to 20” Crown Rims with a red sticker in the back window. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Third District Detective Alexis Martinovich at 504-658-6030 or call contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.