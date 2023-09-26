NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation granted The University of New Orleans $240,000 to establish a program centered around first-generation students with a focus on healthcare.

The project is called the UNO First-Generation Pathways to Healthcare Program and its goal is to create a pool of medical professionals with a variety of backgrounds who will thrive in their fields.

There are three target areas the program is focusing on that are often seen as an obstacle to academic success for first-generation students, such as financial burdens, lack of support and inequitable access to resources.

“We are so grateful to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation for their generous support to build a mentoring network for first-generation students in healthcare majors,” said College of Sciences Dean Steve Johnson. “We look forward to providing strong support from student mentors and our numerous healthcare alumni in the metropolitan area and throughout the country.”

Through the program, students will get an annual $4,000 scholarship to assist with tuition. Students will also receive:

Undergraduate research opportunities

Access to healthcare professionals who visit campus

Entrance exam preparation

Training for professional school interviews

Financial assistance for graduate and professional school applications

Help to find apprenticeships and internships with UNO’s healthcare partners

Peer mentors to new students in healthcare majors

Eligible freshmen and sophomores will be notified by the College of Science in the Spring 2024 semester when to apply for the program.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories