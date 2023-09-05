NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The University of New Orleans’ Urban Entrepreneurship and Policy Institute received a $2 million grant to study the impact of high school financial education courses.

UNO officials said the three-year grant was given to the program by the John Templeton Foundation and will allow the program to design more effective courses based on the research completed.

They said several states across the country have begun requiring high school students to take a financial education course to graduate but little research has been done to examine the effectiveness of these courses.

“Legislators are passing these laws with the right intentions. We do a disservice to high school students if they graduate without understanding basic concepts like interest and interest rates, how credit cards work, or how to contest a bill or charge. But data we collected during and after the pandemic suggests that high school students may not learn much in these classes, at least how they’re being taught right now,” said Director of UNO’s Urban Entrepreneurship and Policy Institute Chris Surprenant.

UNO officials said Surprenant, economic and finance professor Gregory Price and former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston are leading the research.

The research will include the launch of a pilot program called “Dollars to Dreams” that will focus on teaching students at McDonogh 35 High School financial education “through the process of starting and operating a business.”

UNO officials said the “Dollars to Dreams” program will also offer students the option to receive dual enrollment credit at UNO.

They said there are plans to expand the program to more schools in the spring of 2024 and the 2024-2025 school year.

