NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a person dead.

Police said they were called to the 6800 block Mayo Blvd. just after 10 a.m., for service and when they arrived, a victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information on the shooting can call seventh district officers at (504) 658-6070.