NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)– The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a shooting that wounded two men Sunday.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened it the Plum Orchard neighborhood in the 7200 block of Warfield St.

Police responded to the scene and said they found two men each suffering from a gunshot wound.

They were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions are not know at this moment.

The shooting is currently under investigation and there are no further details available at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Seventh District Officers at 504) 658-6070