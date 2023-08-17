NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Lakeview neighborhood Thursday morning.

According to the NOPD, around 4 a.m. officers responded to the corner of Fleur De Lis Drive and Veterans Boulevard, on a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

The conditions of the victims were not released.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822 -1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

