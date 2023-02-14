NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two separate women that have been reported missing.

Police report 41-year-old Misha Slider was reported missing by a friend in Oct. 2022. The friend told the NOPD, Slider was last seen living under the bridge near Calliope Street and Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard.

Slider has not been heard from or seen since. She is described as a black female, 5’7″, and weighing 160 pounds.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call Sixth District Detectives at (504) 658-6060.

46-year-old Lisa Huber has been missing since Jan. 27 after reportedly being discharged from University Medical Center. The person that reported her missing says they were last in contact on Jan. 17 before being admitted for psychiatric treatment.

Huber is described as a white female, standing about 5’5″ and weighing 180 pounds. Anyone with information on Huber or where she might be is asked to contact Detective Haw or any 6th District Detective at 504-658-6060 or Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.