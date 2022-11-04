NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people caught on camera illegally firing guns in Central City Thursday (Nov.3).

Officers say they responded to the corner of First and South Derbigny Streets on a call of gunfire in the area. Footage from the Real Time Crime Camera shows the reported suspects and their vehicles involved in the incident .

No injuries were reported in the incident.

If anyone has information regarding the incident, or the suspects or suspect vehicle, please notify any Sixth District Detective at 504-658-6060, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

