NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting in the New Orleans East area, early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 30, NOPD officers say they were alerted of a shooting near the corner of Hayne Boulevard and Arcadia Lane. Officers later learned the victims drove off in a pickup truck, stopping at the I-10 Service and Read Boulevard.

Responding officers say the two 30-year-old men were found each suffering from a gunshot wound, one to the body and the other to the hand.

They were taken to a local hospital by EMS where one died from his injuries. The second victim’s condition was said to be non-life threatening.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504)-658-6070, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

