NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One man is in custody after the New Orleans Police Department found him to be responsible for two separate shootings that left one person hospitalized and another dead.

The suspect is identified as 39-year-old Adonta M. Hardy. Both shootings happened in the Lower Garden District. On Wednesday (Jan. 4) officers responded to the corner of Tchoupitoulas and Calliope Streets to a shooting in the area.

When they arrived a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed an argument between the suspect and victim led to the suspect pulling out a gun, shooting the individual, and fleeing. The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but no update on their condition was given.

The second incident happened Tuesday (Jan. 17) at the corner of Erato and Constance streets. NOPD officers were called to the scene where they found a man suffering from a gunshot. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s office has yet to release the victim’s identity.

Through further investigation detectives were able to identify Hardy as the person responsible for both incidents and an arrest warrant was issued for one count of second-degree murder. He was taken into custody on Jan. 19 by the Violent Offenders Warrant Squad and booked.

Anyone with additional information on the homicide incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Miles Guirreri at 504-658-5300. Anyone with additional information on the shooting incident is urged to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.

