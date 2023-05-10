Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help with locating two women who they say are persons of interest in the case of an unclassified death investigation.

According to the NOPD, just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday (May 9) officers were called to respond to an unresponsive victim at a hotel in the 6300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. EMS pronounced the person dead on the scene.

Through investigations, detectives located security cameras in the area and the footage captured two women allegedly entering the victim’s hotel room and later leaving with the person’s belongings.

Officers did not release a formal description of the wanted subjects but the video shows two black women one with long black hair and last seen wearing a black shirt and green jacket while the other wore a hair wrap, grey crop shirt, with white bottoms and carried a large duffle-type bag.

The NOPD did not specify if the women were suspects in the crime.

Anyone with information regarding the subjects is asked to contact any Seventh District detective (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-9803-7867.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.