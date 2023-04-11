NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of two separate shootings that sent two victims to the hospital.

The first shooting reportedly happened just before 7:30 p.m. in St. Roch at the corner of Almonaster Ave. and North Prieur Street. Officers report a man arrived at the hospital by car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The extent of his injuries and his identification is not known at this time. No further details are available.

Just minutes later a second shooting was reported in the Central City area. The NOPD says a call came in reporting the incident in the 2800 block of S. Claiborne Ave. where a man was reportedly wounded.

Officers say the victim arrived by car at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound but his condition was not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050 or Sixth District Detectives at 504-658-6060.

