NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating two people wanted for questioning in the Dec. 23 shooting death of comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell.

The NOPD is searching for 24-year-old Darryl Love and Tralana Tanyell Humphrey only for questioning in connection to the ongoing investigation. They are not wanted on criminal charges but are believed to have information on the homicide.

Officers advise Love may be armed. Humphrey and Love are the latest persons of interest in the investigation

Anyone with information about their whereabouts or other information about this incident is asked to call NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

