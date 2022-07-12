NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured at a New Orleans East hotel on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department says that the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 4900 block of Chef Menteur Highway, near the Inner Harbor Navigation Canal. When WGNO arrived at the location, police were actively working the scene at the Rodeway Inn & Suites.

Early reports say two victims had been shot, but details on their ages and the severity of their injuries were unclear.

Information regarding a suspect or motive in the incident was unavailable.

Police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact NOPD or Crimestoppers immediately.