NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two New Orleans residents have purchased a salvage yard to create a riverside park just upriver from Audubon Park.

Uptown residents Ben Jacobson and Casey Burka purchased the Bisso Marine salvage yard to create The Batture park at the foot of Walnut Street.

“For the past 170 years, the neighborhood has not had access to this land. We want to open it up to the community – to bring it to life. We envision a space where families can get together, enjoy the river, let the kids run around on the great lawn and have a bite and a drink from some of the best local chefs and restaurants New Orleans has to offer,” said Jacobson.

The park will sit on the river side of the levee along Leake Avenue between Walnut and Lowerline streets.

The Batture will be similar to The Fly, but with food and beverage, hospitality and other mixed-use elements.

Jacobson and Burka grew up in the area and have spent over five years trying to purchase the property.

Local partners will be announced next. The Batture is expected to be completed in the Spring of 2026.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts