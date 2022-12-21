Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating three individuals and a vehicle that officers say was used in Gentilly armed robbery.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened on Dec. 17 at a gas station in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Investigations say three subjects jumped into a victim’s car with a gun and demanded money.

The victim complied and the subjects reportedly left in a red Chevrolet Equinox with damage done to the front passenger-side door. There were no injuries reported from the crime and no further details are available.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

