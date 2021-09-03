NOFD: Two injured in a two-alarm fire started by a generator

If you plan on powering sensitive consumer electronics, you should buy an inverter generator that provides stable power output.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, September 2, at 11:35 pm, the New Orleans Fire

Department responded to reports of a fire in a two-story home at 7280 Read Blvd.

The first company arrived on the scene at 11:42 pm, to find the fire burning in a detached garage which spread to the home. Firefighters immediately called for a second alarm at 11:43 pm.

Upon arrival, NOFD personnel was advised that everyone at the home had escaped and EMS was treating two adult residents for second-degree burns on their arms and lower legs. There were approximately seven people in the home at the time of the fire.

There were no other injuries reported.

The home sustained approximately 30% of damage from this fire.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying forty-four Fire Operations personnel were deployed to the scene of

this fire.

The fire was placed under control at 12:12 am. The two burn injuries were the only ones

reported.

The New Orleans Emergency Medical Services (NOEMS) also assisted in the

mitigation of this incident by treating and transporting both residents to a local hospital.

According to the NOFD, it’s believed the fire began at or around a portable home generator that was in use at the time.