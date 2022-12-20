NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the New Orleans East area that sent two people to the hospital Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, just before 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the corner of Crowder and Lake Forest Boulevards where they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to the hospital by EMS but their conditions were not released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

