NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people are dead, and another is hospitalized after two separate shootings in New Orleans on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of two separate shootings around 7:58 p.m.

One of the shootings happened in the 800 block of Canal Street.

Officers say they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

At the other shooting, NOPD officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2200 block of Canal Street.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one by ambulance and another by a private car.

Both victims’ identities have not been released at this time, but one died at the hospital.

The shootings remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crime can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

