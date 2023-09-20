NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an overnight crash in the Central Business District that left two people dead.

According to officers, the crash happened around 10:09 p.m. in the 400 block of South Claiborne Avenue.

Through investigation, officers discovered a Honda Accord was headed east in the left lane of South Claiborne Avenue and attempted a left turn onto Gravier Street. Two men on a dirtbike reportedly tried to pass the car when the two collided.

The men were ejected from the dirt bike and landed under the overpass.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries, according to NOPD Officers.

The individuals in the Honda were not injured during the crash and remained on the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information on the crash is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Jason Naquin at (504)-658-6205.

