Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating two possible suspects in the August 20 armed robbery of a business in the Ninth Ward. The incident happened in the 5100 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

In surveillance video provided by the NOPD, at about 11:30 p.m. two unidentified subjects went into the store and one of them began talking to the clerk behind the counter before causing damage. Reportedly the employees said they saw one suspect reaching under his shirt and waistband.

Employees say they feared for their lives so they armed themselves, with a machete but it was taken away in a scuffle with a suspect. The NOPD says the alleged suspect “physically battered” the woman and then threatened to return and kill the employees.

The two then took items from the store and left in a older model black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.